The snack pick for this week is an all time favorite of mine, Marie Biscuits, the round delicious tea time biscuits you always find in places you duck into in order to kill time. They are delicious, and of course you can snag them on Amazon.

Two words of warning:

You’re going to want copious beverage on hand for these. I don’t like to follow the instructions for opening them as they are then a little trickier to seal up when you are done for a moment with them.

Enjoy!