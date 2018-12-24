Snack Pick of the Week — 12/24/18

Shortbread, specifically my grandfathers. Unfortunately I am not going to share his recipe, but I will give away one tip in it “butter, lots and lots of butter”. Nothing says the holidays to me like good shortbread cookies.

You can, however, get Walkers Shortbread in a tin and it can be made good with my grandfathers trick: butter. Yeah, that guy really liked butter. So the trick he taught me with store bought shortbread is simple:

shortbread on plate

put a slice of butter on top of it (you don’t need a ton)

microwave for 30 seconds

So damned good. One of those things where you are at both like “oh goodness” but also “I bet that’s good”.

Happy Holidays,

Ben