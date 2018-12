Rachel Sugar:

We have this sense that there is an objective best, and in virtually no area of life is that true. It’s not even that, “Well, there’s the best for me, and then there’s the best for you.” It isn’t even clear that there is a best for me. There’s a whole set of things that are probably more or less equivalent.

This whole article is clearly written by someone who is fine settling for good enough.

Posted by Ben Brooks