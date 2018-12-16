The Unwearable Lightness of Being: My Week Without a Smartwatch

Lauren Goode:

At the same time, the value of an activity tracker isn’t always proportionate to the burden of one. They all have these damn proprietary chargers, and you have to charge them all the time, and for what? So they can count steps? The more I thought about it, the more I needed a break from wearing a wrist Tamagotchi. Be gone, smartwatch, I thought. Then I started to really miss it.

My take away is that Goode likes smart watches but has no clue why. Would be interesting to me to see if replacing the smart watch with a dumb watch would garner the same affection.

Posted by Ben Brooks