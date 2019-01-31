Facebook’s Exploitation of Teenagers for $20/mo

Josh Constine:

We asked Guardian Mobile Firewall’s security expert Will Strafach to dig into the Facebook Research app, and he told us that “If Facebook makes full use of the level of access they are given by asking users to install the Certificate, they will have the ability to continuously collect the following types of data: private messages in social media apps, chats from in instant messaging apps – including photos/videos sent to others, emails, web searches, web browsing activity, and even ongoing location information by tapping into the feeds of any location tracking apps you may have installed.” It’s unclear exactly what data Facebook is concerned with, but it gets nearly limitless access to a user’s device once they install the app.

Why do people keep going to work at this company? Kudos to Apple though for swiftly shutting this down.

(BTW, Google is doing it too.)

Posted by Ben Brooks