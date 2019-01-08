Snack Pick of the Week: 1/8/18

Since I am a day late this week, we have some ground to make up for. Thus, the easily forgotten, but always satisfying Keebler Deluxe Graham’s are the snack pick for the week.

This snack is quite a masterpiece as it solves two major chocolate covered cookie issues in one cookie. First, you can’t eat graham crackers normally at your desk — too crumbly to eat without creating a mess. Second, typically chocolate covered cookies will send bits of chocolate all over you, again, too messy.

That is not the case with these masterpieces, the chocolate is soft, bordering in melting, at all times and it’s that same chocolate which perfectly ensnares the cracker inside. Two thumbs up.

Enjoy.