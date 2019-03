Kashmir Hill on the experience:

I’ve just traded one huge corporation seeking to monetize my searches for another, less competent one.

I think that’s astute and something most people miss when they try to cut out too many of the big companies. It’s fair to say that you should cut out Google and Facebook as much as you can. Amazon seems like it will protect your data better than Kroger, and Apple better than any startup. That said, Hill’s series on all of this is worth the read.

Posted by Ben Brooks