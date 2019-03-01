Misuse of Eastern Ideas

I don’t love this post from Amy Olberding, because I don’t think it applies s neatly to Marie Kondo as it does to the examples of Sun Tzu in the article (which is misused and the analysis is spot on). With Kondo it is a bit different but bordering on stupidity at this point, that said I still think many people I know should read Kondo’s book.

Anyways, the entire reason for this link is so I can quote this bit:

Kondo is, in several ways, a Mr Miyagi for the anxious, late-capitalist, consumerist age.

Posted by Ben Brooks