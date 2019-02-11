Snack Pick of the Week — 2/11/19

I’m traveling this week, so I’ll give my pick to the best travel snack I’ve found which isn’t something I necessarily would rate as the best under any other circumstance. That is Jack Links Beef Jerky, Peppered flavor.

No, it’s not even close to the best jerky, or the best flavor of jerky they make. However there’s some advantages to it:

The peppered flavor is better than original and doesn’t stink enough to bother people sitting next you. Peppered doesn’t leave your hands slimy like teriyaki does. It’s readily and easily found at every airport in the USA I’ve been to. It cannot be destroyed in your bag by way of smashing. It’s decently filling.

As a pro tip, I also pair this with Haribo Gummy Bears which are always excellent.