You’re going to want to act fast on this snack pick, because this is a limited availability item. Obviously, that only adds to making this taste better. So this week the snack pick is Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries.

I had two orders last night, and they are delicious. The seasoning is not far off from Jack in the Box’s curly fries, but the fries are less crispy while still not being soggy. The nacho cheese is obviously perfection. My only complaint is that they should come with 50% more cheese.

Get some while they last.