Snack Pick of the Week: 2/25/19

Alright, you’re going to need to hear me out on this one — but it is one of my favorite go to snacks. It’s just not one that many of you who don’t work from home will be able to easily accomplish. This week’s snack pick is: cold nachos.

Yeah, sounds gross, but umm no it’s not what you are thinking.

Cold nachos could also be called lazy nachos. We can all agree that to make good nachos you need to use the broiler on your oven, but that adds problems with it. For starters it is not awesome to use the broiler in the summer, last thing you need is more heat. And either way, it takes time and effort to get everything set up. That’s where cold nachos come in, here’s the process:

Get your tortilla chips out and ready. Get a bowl. Put salsa in the bowl, don’t fill it more than half way. Sprinkle a blended shredded cheese mix on top of the salsa, don’t be shy with it. Mix the salsa and cheese together. Eat with the chips.

That’s cold nachos, and it’s fantastic. It doesn’t get melted cheese anywhere and is fast and easy to make. Enjoy!