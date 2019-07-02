GR1s on Sale, and More

GORUCK is holding their annual X-Mas in July sale, and GR1s in many colors are down to $275. That’s used price levels so there is very low risk to buying, and it is the best backpack money can buy. What a deal.
Other stuff is on sale too, but GR1.
Since 2010
GORUCK is holding their annual X-Mas in July sale, and GR1s in many colors are down to $275. That’s used price levels so there is very low risk to buying, and it is the best backpack money can buy. What a deal.
Other stuff is on sale too, but GR1.