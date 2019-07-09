Some Items For Sale

I probably should have done this before I moved, but hey, better late than never. So I have a few things I am putting up for sale:

GR1 26L in Black, 2018 Workshop model. This has an added side handle, bottom MOLLE, as well as large Velcro patch on the front. You can’t buy this config new any more so I am only looking to trade. Possible trades: GR1 26L in Sand, GR2 34L or 40L in black (I’ll throw in some cash to balance this). This was my daily rucking bag for almost a year, never taken in events, looks pretty new, but it is broken in. Which is a nice plus if you don’t want to suffer through that part of using a GR1.

Orient Ray II, $95. Worn a few times, light marks in usual spots on bracelet.

GORUCK Bullet Ruck 10L in Black, $100. Like new, mostly broken in.

LUM-TEC B38 GMT $265. Looks practically new, comes with the nylon NATO, and leather NATO, as well as Lum-Tec silicone straps.

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto (H70555533), $275. There’s some light scratches on the case/bezel. The glass is clear, and the band shows general wear from me — wearing it. Fantastic watch, could be the ‘one’ watch for you.

I will only ship within the US. The prices include shipping (with insurance on the Hamilton) to the continental US. I won’t ship international, Alaska and Hawaii are fine but require you to pay actual cost of shipping.

Drop me an email, first to pay gets it, I respond in order I receive emails. benbrooks@protonmail.com