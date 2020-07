Some insane deals as always. GR2s for $229, GR1s for $169, and the 15L Bullet ruck for just $79. You cannot go wrong with any of those and I highly recommend each. Hard not to buy those bags at those prices, but I already own multiples of each.

Also the Simple Pants and the Stealth Polo are on sale, and I recommend both of those. I wear a stealth polo at least twice a week. Simple pants are my workout pants, and my backup pants whenever I travel, they rock.

Posted by Ben Brooks