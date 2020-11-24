GORUCK Black Friday Deals

Their deals are live and here are the ones that stand out to me:

Rucker Starter Kit Bundle $233.75, you get a Rucker 3.0 and Ruck Plate. You’ll be looking fitter than anyone you know when you head back to seeing people again. Or something. GR1 Midnight Navy (both sizes) $169, you can’t even buy used GR1s for that price. And if you are wondering about the color, the GORUCK founder seems to have used this color a lot in the last year (from pictures on the website). GR2 Black (both sizes) $249, it has been a real struggle for me not to pick up another GR2 because of this price. Amazing bag, insane price. MACV-1 Black $145, not the biggest wow of a deal, but these are the best boots I’ve ever worn.

Posted by Ben Brooks