Why a Sling — Dipping My Toes In

Following on with my purse post, a sling is likely to be a smart carry accessory as ‘we’ move through the COVID and post-COVID times, and hopefully into a more health aware life. This is also a product of me having younger kids, but mostly me liking to have a lot of crap with me all the time.

Generally, I have been looking to slings as a way of lightening my pockets. There’s a few things I always carry with me: wallet, keys, pocket knife and flashlight. With COVID you need to add in a mask, pen, and hand sanitizer. With Texas, add in sunglasses. With kids, bandaids, extra masks for them, snack, pen and paper, and a few odds and ends. Family outing? Battery backups and charging cords are added in too.

So I’ve been working to setup a small kit that I can bring with me everywhere just as you would with a purse. “If I remember to grab this when I leave, it shall have all that I need no matter where I might go.” Or at least within reason. That’s a purse, pretty sure that’s a purse. But I am going to try and encapsulate this kit in a sling, because that’s trendy.

All of this because the last thing I need is to wind up somewhere and have no mask. No hand sanitizer, or what have you. Or a kid crying because they think a bandaid will somehow make it not hurt.

And while larger shoulder bags I have reviewed like the Filson Medium Field Bag, or the Orbit Gear Eagle Claw can fill this role, they are not quite small and nimble enough for a more general daily use situation.

Bring on the slings.

I am going to be testing a bunch to carry all this, drop me a note if you have one you think I should check out.

Current State of the Contents

Right now, here’s what I have been carrying and testing with (sometimes this scales down, as this is the maximum kit, it just depends on the size of the bag I am testing):

Inventory:

Lip Balm: always.

Altoids Smalls: because mask breath sucks. And full size Altoids are messy to carry. These aren’t as potent, but much cleaner to carry.

Mask: that’s the Aer mask in the picture, they sent it over to me to check out. It’s great.

Battery Backup: only plus side to the Biolite one in the picture is the durability. Everything else about it is a pass. Get an Anker one.

Prometheus Lights Beta QRv2: I’ve had this forever, and it is most excellent. A single AAA gives you a high CRI light, with enough power to get the job done. It also is very low drain, so it’s not a worry that you’ll go to use it and the battery is dead.

Machine Era Brass Pen: what I like about this is the screw down cap, which won’t come off or leak. This pen has been around the world with me, never leaked. It’s also decently small.

USB to USB-C Cable: for charging USB-C things. (This is something I don’t always carry in the bag.)

USB to Lightning Cable: for charging Lightning things.

Lens cleaning cloth, for cleaning lens things.

Field Notes: for paper.

Kleenex: I like these packs because they sit very flat.

Swiss Army Knife: in case I find myself needing to open a bottle of wine or something.

Extra AAA battery: yeah, why carry a flashlight and not carry extra power.

Small compass: for finding south.

Handkerchief: for using as a cloth.

Med Kit: has disposable surgical masks, Advil, bandaids and alcohol wipes and an empty contacts case for my contacts.

Dyneema Cordage: it’s not great stuff, but it weighs nothing. I should replace with something else, but it is fine for now.

Wet Ones Wipes: for getting stuff clean.

S-Biner: I normally don’t carry these, but they are very handy for hanging slings from other things like a tripod or chair.

There’s a lot of slimming I could do to this, and might still with more use. But that’s my starting kit. I do toss in sunglasses if I think I might need them, and am not already wearing them.

