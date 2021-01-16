GORUCK Rucker 3.0 25L Launched

GORUCK has released the Rucker 3.0 in the 25L configuration (finally). I picked one up in Coyote Brown right away. There’s a ton new about this bag so the short run down of the 25L:
- New Lumbar Support
- New fabric against your body to be more comfortable
- Two ruck plate pockets to hold up to 65lbs
- Integrated reflective stripe so you don’t get murdered by cars, well at least not without being seen I guess. Anyways.
From what I have heard of the smaller models, this bag is killer. Mine comes next week. I can’t wait.