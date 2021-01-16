GORUCK Rucker 3.0 25L Launched

GORUCK has released the Rucker 3.0 in the 25L configuration (finally). I picked one up in Coyote Brown right away. There’s a ton new about this bag so the short run down of the 25L:

New Lumbar Support

New fabric against your body to be more comfortable

Two ruck plate pockets to hold up to 65lbs

Integrated reflective stripe so you don’t get murdered by cars, well at least not without being seen I guess. Anyways.

From what I have heard of the smaller models, this bag is killer. Mine comes next week. I can’t wait.

Posted by Ben Brooks