Muyshondt Maus Copper

This was a gift from my parents over the holidays (they know me well!) and it’s been a really interesting little light to use. This is also my first Muyshondt, and the Maus is the smallest of all their lights — it’s essentially a keychain light.

It’s really neat, with one flaw that will either not matter to you (me) or be the deal breaker.

These come in a few different finishes, this model is the copper model and it weighs quite a bit given how small it is.

LED and Power

This is, as far as I can find, a Nichia 219b SW45 (CCT 4500k) which is a high CRI and fan favorite LED. I say fan favorite, but it’s only my second favorite 219b flavor as I generally prefer the SW30 over this. That said, when you are working with lower output lights like this, the SW45 is a better performing light as it visually looks brighter under more/most scenarios.

To that end, this is a twisty light which offers three output modes: 1 lumen, 10 lumens, 60 lumens. You’re not going to wow anyone with the output, but this is a really small light, so it is more than acceptable output given everything at play.

The big issue here is the battery. Muyshondt, in my opinion, makes bad judgment calls when selecting batteries. CR2s and N Cells are just not good power sources as they are harder to find and cost more because of it. And yes, this tiny little light is powered by the equally tiny ‘N Cell’. Also listed as “E90” or “LR1”. They are $1.50 – $2.00 per cell on Amazon — so not too bad but the issue I have is that they are not something I can likely pop into any store in any country and find. It’s not that they are rare, but rather that I can generally find a AAA/AA in most homes, and that won’t be close to the case here.

For me though, the N Cell works, because I wouldn’t use this as a primary light. If this is your primary light, then I think battery is a bigger factor, but as a secondary light it’s not that big of an issue. And N Cells are small and easy to stash in a bag somewhere so you have your own extra with a tiny bit of planning. Kind of a wash, not sure what else could be used really to fit this sizing.

Size and Carry

The pictures so far might be a little misleading as to the true size. This light is just over a half inch in diameter (0.57 inches), 2.1 inches long and Muyshondt lists it at 1 ounce in weight. So yes, it’s heavy because it is copper, but it’s still not heavy in the grand scheme of heavy.



Next to a Tinker.

This light is tiny, and the extra weight is actually a credit here because it helps to keep it at the bottom of your pocket and is substantial enough that you can feel where the light is. And the added weight gives you a better grip on it — I am not sure I would have wanted something that weighed less as I have butter fingers as it is already.

The copper, as you can see, is developing a nice patina, and I look forward to that continuing — it comes very shiny and polished. I’m a fan.

The Maus is really designed to be a ’keychain’ light, but I’ve never found those handy. Instead you can see the tether I have on it, and I use that to clip it into an Admin pouch in my backpack. There, I use this little light as to help find things inside my bag, as you don’t need 1000 lumens reflecting back off the interior of your bag — it’s great for this use.

The twist action actually works in favor of this type of use too, as it is unlikely to be accidentally triggered in your bag, and is easy enough to use. The small size will challenge your finger dexterity if you want to use it single handed, but I use almost always use it that way and have yet to have anything more than a momentary issue.

I should note: the machining is top notch and the threads glide very nicely. Impressive.

Overall

It’s hard not to like this light. I wasn’t sure what I would think about this going into it, but months later I still use it all the time, and make sure it’s in my bag everyday. There is one other downside: the price. At $325 it’s not even remotely inexpensive, and I can’t say you are paying for some crazy performance. You are paying for the brand, the machining, and that’s that.

But, it is quite good for what it is.

Find it here. ($325)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links, which may earn the site money when you buy using those links.