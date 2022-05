Really good deals on headlamps here if you need to grab some. The Spot Lite 200 for a small compact light that has a red light is a favorite of mine. The Wiz is ideal for kids. The Storm models are great for those who need to make it through some rough weather conditions. And for me, the Flare is the ultimate for an emergency bag. I can’t even count how many headlamps I have from Black Diamond, and they are all great.

Posted by Ben Brooks