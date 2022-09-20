Pioneer Carry Global Pouch

I’ve seen the Pioneer Carry wallets for years now, and while they always look nice (and people seem to love them), I never snagged one. So this Global Pouch from Pioneer Carry is the first of the brand I have snagged. My goal was to find a nice pouch I could move back and forth between my bags — something which carried all my stuff, especially the bulky stuff.

What I ended up finding is a pouch I love, but have dedicated to a single bag.

Capacity & Organization

I am going to skip over the material on this, because it’s weird shit and I don’t know how to describe it well at all. It’s like vinyl feeling, with like a grid stop pattern on it? Whatever. It does smell odd when you first get it, and that took a few days to dissipate.

This pouch is not very large — think GR1 Field Pocket size — but it holds a ton of gear, and holds it really well. The pouch itself unzips around the center, stopping just short of full clamshell. It has a couple of pockets on the outer edge, and a center divider, which is a pocket in and of itself.

I keep it nearly fully loaded out, here’s all the gear in it:

That kit essentially lives in my bag. It holds way more than I thought it would, and there’s a bit of room to spare in it.

Using It

I have a lot of pouches this size, but for a pouch with a good amount of dimension, this is one of my favorites. It can squish around a fair bit, has solid organization which can almost completely be ignored if you wanted, and offers just enough thickness to the material that I feel ok about keeping my camera in it. It is also likely waterproof enough, a nice bonus.

More than that: the pouch can stand open like shown above. That’s not a trick to take a mediocre photo for this review, it’s how I use the pouch almost daily. Unzip, set it down, grab my camera or what have you out of the pouch. It stands up, and stays put.

My biggest grips are that the divider-pocket-hybrid is made out of a material that lacks all structure, and thus can get in the way at times (too floppy, bulky with things in it), so I would love for them to ditch the pocket and be a single piece of the outer fabric as a divider. The side pockets are ok, they would be better made out of a stretch tweave material instead of the shell material, but I mostly don’t mind them so that’s a rather minor complaint on my part.

I’ve not had a single issue using this pouch, and it looks very clean and fits in well anywhere you find yourself using it.

Overall

I love this pouch. It looks really nice, it feels nice, and it works perfectly for my needs. The price is a little higher than I would normally pay, but no regrets on my part as it has become essential for me.

Buy here, $89.

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links, which may earn the site money when you buy using those links.