Wurkkos TS10

I have a few Wurkkos lights now, and they are all really solid offerings, and they become a stellar offering when you take into account their often discounted-already-low prices. The TS10 is the latest offering, and feels like a play on the Lumintop FWAA — but frankly at a much lower price, with a better UI, and better features.

Be aware, this is an Anduril light, so if you don’t want to deal with that UI, then walk away now, because this is a very easy $20 to spend.

Emitters and Power

This little light uses high-CRI CSP LEDs, with the options for 4000k, or 5800k — I (of course) selected 4000k as any civilized member of society would. You get three LEDs in this package, which is coupled with a single AUX led in your choice of Blue, Red, or Orange — here I selected orange. This is all powered by a 14500 Li-Ion battery, and it is fairly indiscriminate about button/flat top, which is nice.

It’s driven by a tail switch. I don’t know anything about the emitters, but I can say I have zero complaints about them, and have never thought twice about them either.

Use, Carry, & UI

This light is tiny, but easy to hold. When I carry it, I barely notice it — it’s light and small. There’s really very little downside to the shape of this light. It’s easy to clip to your pocket with a semi-deep carry clip, and it slips into my pocket organizers too. It does all that while being comfortable to hold and easy to grip.

I’ve found the outputs to be extremely nice as well, and the familiar Anduril 2.0 UI is second nature for me at this point.

The AUX LED addition really pushes this into stellar territory for me. With Anduril you can set that to be high/low output, so when locked it is on low output, and when unlocked it is on high output (for me). Which makes this a great little light to keep by the bed at night, with it locked out. And easy to find if you fumble it when it is unlocked and you are using it.

The tailswitch is also easy to hit with your thumb, though not as tactile looking as the images might suggest. You won’t miss it, or have your thumb slip off of it. But it’s not an immediate feeling of “that’s the switch”.

There’s not a lot to report carrying this light. It works as expected, carries as expected. It is perhaps not as good of a daytime EDC light, as it is for an around-the-house-at-night-light because the throw seems more limited to me. The AUX and light weight nature makes it easy to carry in pajama/lounge pockets and it feels rather unobtrusive overall.

The actual visual design of the body of the light leaves me wanting something a little better looking. It almost looks like it was cobbled together from parts of other lights, but it’s not so bad that it bothers me. But not good enough that I enjoy the looks of it.

Overall

This is far from my favorite light, but I cannot think of a better light to spend $20 on which performs this well with this feature set, and in that case, anyone who enjoys a good flashlight is likely to enjoy this one too.

It checks all the boxes, price included. There’s just a low “wow factor” to the package.

Buy here.

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links, which may earn the site money when you buy using those links.