GORUCK M22 Backpack Release

GORUCK released the M22 top loading backpack for $195. I actually like the looks of the bag, and think that it’s great they are branching out to a new style all together. I am holding off buying right now because they stated width on this is 14.5”, which from experience with other bags seems quite wide to me.

Some people are not at all bothered by the width of a bag, but I seem to be among those who prefers a tall and skinny bag. The pricing seems solid, and the there’s a lot of nice looking touches. I can’t wait to see what others think of it.

Posted by Ben Brooks