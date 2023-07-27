Laulima Ion Slim

This is most likely the best singular light someone can own, and it blew my mind how good it is.

I recently wrote about the Laulima Malihini Slim I picked up and how amazing it is. The Ion Slim is from another line utilizing the same internals with a different body design. I picked this up in tumbled Aluminum, and it might be the best all-around light I have used.

I’ll tell you why.

Power, Size, Materials, Emitter

If you read my Malihini Slim review, this is effectively the same light with a different body. This is a 14500-powered light, and you can choose H17fx or ‘Convoy Dual Driver.’ For this light, I selected the Convoy Dual Driver. This means that this light can be powered by a 14500, and a NiMH’ AA’ battery. That’s a huge bonus. There’s a power tradeoff with the AA, but it’s still a highly usable light.

The emitter is a Nichia 519a SM453, an excellent all-around emitter (though Laulima needs more CCT offerings). The light is activated with a proper, forward, clicky tail switch.

I have a tumbled Aluminum model, which looks quite excellent in a not-flashy-somewhat-used style. I’m a big fan. As with all Laulima lights, the machining is top-notch — some of the best I have seen in a flashlight.

In Use & Carry

I had been rotating this light into my carry, but it wasn’t gaining much traction at first, but when I left for a 12-day vacation, it was the only light I took. That’s both a testament to how good I believed the light to be and the Dual Driver’s power versatility. This allowed me to carry a 14500 backup and an AA — while still being able to snag more power if needed on the fly, as AAs are common and easy to buy.

What I didn’t expect was how fucking good this light is. Whether I was staring at the body of the light in my hand while waiting for the next event — admiring the retro-SciFi styling vibes, the light gives off. Or I was marveling at how lightweight it rides in my pocket. Or how it is the perfect size in hand when guiding people up a dark winding path to the VRBO.

I ended that 12-day trip with one thought about the Ion Slim: this might be the only light someone needs with this exact setup. I would have no qualms if this were the only light I could use. If I took it hiking or needed to carry it 24/7, I am confident I’d be content and perhaps even happy.

The Ion Slim feels great in hand: offering excellent grip from the body design. The switch is easy to nail with your thumb every time, and the UI is simple and to the point. The 519a has a nice flood, with the power to throw enough that you won’t be left for wanting. And, of course, the CRI is top-notch.

All of these small factors make this a near-perfect light. I’m not pulling punches, though, because the one flaw with this is that the low is not very low when running a 14500 battery. It should be much lower, and while it isn’t bad at the current lowest, you will not find me reaching for this when I need to go ninja looking for something I dropped in a dark room with my spouse fast asleep. If you swap over to a AA, it will drop the output a bit, which is a neat trick, if a little cumbersome to do with any frequency level.

That’s my only complaint with this light. I had to force myself to grab another light when I got back because this light was that good.



Left to right: FourSevens Preon P1, Laulima Hoku Clicky, Laulima Ion Slim, HDS Rotary.

To recap, here’s why I keep saying this is near perfect:

Thin, short enough, and lightweight to carry in the pocket.

Excellent and highly useable pocket clip.

Two different battery types can be run in the light, giving increased versatility to the power supply.

Tons of programming options and settings.

Excellent emitter choice.

The best possible tail switch design.

Ideal ergonomics for activating the light without looking and holding the light securely in many different positions.

Industry-leading machining.

Fantastic-looking design and aesthetics.

And the one downside: the low output isn’t low enough for me.

Overall

Yeah, so I really like this light. I suspect it might become an instant EDC classic in the community, and I also suspect it will be at/near the top of my carry for the remainder of the year.

Well fucking done, Laulima.

Buy here, $280+.