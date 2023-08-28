A bunch of solid offerings, 40% off right now from Filson. Buying through that link helps me buy through that link and such. I love the Filson flannel shirts, and suggest everyone owns one. They run wide, I fit a Medium, X-Long perfectly, whereas generally it’s a Large most places (which also fits there, but wears a little boxy on me).
Filson 40% Sale
Deals to be had.
