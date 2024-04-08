Member Journal — 4/8/24

This week: thoughts on what you can and should use AI for now; and some new gear.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
Time to start using a couple AI tools, and a few new gear bits and bobs.
This week: thoughts on what you can and should use AI for now; and some new gear.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.