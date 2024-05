For those who have been waiting for my return to podcasting, your wait is over. I am co-hosting a new podcast with my good friend Bruce Layman. It’s called High Twist. Our focus is on helping men dress well, without feeling like they are dressing up everyday.

It’s been a lot of fun working on this with Bruce, and I hope you enjoy the show. Website/RSS is here, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Overcast.