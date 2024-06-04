Morjas Tassel Loafer — Brown Suede

I wanted a loafer, but I didn’t know what I wanted. So when I started looking, I was told to get something in a chocolate suede, and choose between a tassel or penny. I went with this Morjas Tassel Loafer in Brown Suede with the rubber sole. I wanted something to swap out my boots for from time to time, and to change up my look at touch.

This started an entire adventure into the world of loafers, because of how stellar these Morjas are.

Details

These are hand crafted in Spain, with a full leather lining, rubber sole, and a Goodyear welt. They should last quite a while.

They have a higher vamp, and a slimmer design all around. They are well made, with no imperfections I can find, and have held up well to all the wear and travel they have seen thus far. There’s not a lot to say, as everything checks out rather nicely here.

Wear and Style

What I wasn’t sure about is how they would wear, how the comfort would feel, and how it would fit in style with my overall closet. I didn’t want to change my style, I wanted to add these to what I already had.

What I found is a comfortable pair of shoes, which come with me on a lot of trips, and are perhaps the most versatile shoe I own. Yes, tassel loafers are that versatile. A dark brown in suede works with a lot of different types of pants (maybe even some shorts) as it offers texture, with enough color depth to work during the day with rolled chinos, or in the evening with a dress trouser. With socks and slacks, or with bare ankles and denim.

I took these with me on a trip to Vegas, and put considerable steps on them throughout the day, and never once regretted the shoe choice. The big advantages of a rubber sole over the leather sole variant is that you add some shock absorption when you are walking, and much better grip on things like carpet and concrete. On top of that, you get better durability in wet environments.

Adding suede to the mix only makes things easier to care for. I doused mine in a water repellant spray to help keep things tidy and I’ve had zero issues with any staining or really anything getting on these — and again these survived Las Vegas, so that’s saying something. But they have also survived many trips since then, as they are a near constant travel companion now.

Where a boot can feel a little off in the summer. Or a lighter brown can feel a little daytime in the evening. A suede loafer with tassels feels like it works with anything. Much in the same way a dark brown penny loafer works with many things, the suede tassel works with almost everything I wear in an average week.

I’ve worn these with and without socks, and found that they work just as well in both situations. The full lining does mean they run warmer than an unlined shoe, so you’ll top out in the warmest of days, but will also be able to wear them into the colder months longer.

I do find the Morjas sizing slightly odd, and you need to size down at least a half size — be prepared to return a pair to get the right size here. Morjas has a good guide you’ll want to follow, but many reviewers have noted they ran true to size for them. A lot of that will depend on your sock choices and foot width.

I went true to size and had no issues with the shoes at all, and was able to wear them right away without needing any level of break in period.

The last thing I’ll add is that tassel loafers attract comments. Where a penny loafer or dress boot will fly under the radar for me. I’ll tend to collect comments on the tassel loafer whenever I wear them. They are all rather positive, with many thinking it is something they could not pull off, but people do seem to notice and comment more than I would expect. Something to keep in mind, and might only be a factor of what people have been used to seeing me wear, or not wear as the case here might be.

These lean a litter dressier in style, with a higher vamp, pointier toe, and a narrow look through. This doesn’t mean you cannot dress them down, but it does mean you can dress them up a touch more than a more casual style would be able to do.

Overall

I don’t think I paid the current $380 for these, I believe they were $350 when I bought them. Morjas has steadily been moving their prices up market, and while I think the quality backs up the pricing, the market expands with a lot of historic brands as these prices keep pushing upwards.

Even at $380, these are a good buy. If you nab them on sale, they are an even better buy. Morjas does have a loyalty program, so if you are planning on wanting to buy more than one pair from them, there’s a chance to get some stacked savings overall. (Meaning buy one pair, get the points, then use the points on the next pair. Rather than buying two at once.)

Buy here, $380