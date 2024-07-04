They are quite nice looking, nicely made, but they are not great to use.

My Dopp kit and I have been having a love and hate relationship. I’ve been carrying the Filson Tin Cloth Travel Kit, which is fantastic in shape and size, but lacking in any organization. All too often I have gear spilling out, and I am unable to quickly find what I need to the point where it feels like I constantly empty the bag out to find the one small thing I wanted.

So I started the search again for a new Dopp Kit, and the Hardgraft Brothers Dopp Kit Duo seemed like it might check all the boxes. Two pouches, both slightly smaller, seem in theory to be a really clever solution — in practice, these two pouches are tantalizingly close, but miss the mark for a cohesive Dopp Kit. They do make excellent add-ons if you can stomach the price.

Materials and Size

First things first, these two pouches are made out of one of my favorite materials out there right now: cotton canvas faced x-pac. So far, I’ve only seen Hardgraft using this material, but in person it’s tremendous. Both of these use that material with a few leather accents, and nylon zippers. One thing to note is that there’s no lining on the inside of these, leaving the laminate exposed as something you can easily wipe clean.

The larger pouch is 8.6″x 4″x 2.7″ while the smaller one is 5.5″x 3″x 2″. In person, I found that these two pouches both feel much smaller than I had thought they would be when I ordered them. There is no flex in how much they can hold, so if it doesn’t fit, you are unlikely to be able to make it fit.

In Use

The idea with this pouch set is that the big items go in the larger pouch and the small items in the small pouch. Thus you can more readily find what you want. In practice that is a flawed idea. I don’t pack a lot of toiletries, but even the scant amount I pack, did not fit in both of these pouches. And to get everything but my electric razor to fit, I had to break the idea of the system: by filling in gaps in the larger pouch with smaller items.

My end result of using these two pouches was my Dopp Kit is two pouches and I didn’t know which pouch had what in it. It was frustrating and not recommended.

The material and build is tremendous, and the shape of the pouches are really nice. So I decided to take a step back. I ditched both pouches as a Dopp kit and rethought how these pouches could be used.

The larger pouch has become a liquids pouch for my wife, who has effectively replaced a ziploc bag she used to use with this larger pouch. This is an extremely rare win for me, so the importance of this should not be understated here.

The smaller pouch is a gem for my day to day bag. I keep a small collection of EDC items in it for my travel bag: swiss card, nitecore battery pack, cables, first aid, and things of this nature. All of that squeezes in there just barely and keeps the kit very small in footprint, while being in a very nice pouch.

The downside is that nothing is that easy to get to, so you really need to be able to take things out and put them back in. I am ok with that, because I’d rather that than an overly large pouch — you may not love that.

For me, these are not good to use as a Dopp kit, and limited in what you can do with them overall. But they are well made and look and feel great.

Overall is Overflow

The issue here is the sizing. The large pouch needs to be about an inch longer, and a half inch deeper. While the smaller pouch needs to come up in size about 15% all around. I am completely unsure how this could be someone’s only Dopp kit. Or, how it would be good to have this has your Dopp Kit.

Having said all that, I would love it if they sold the smaller pouch on its own, because it does have a niche role as an EDC pouch. Overall, unless you are certain the sizing works, I would move along.

Buy here, $210.