Ben and Bruce discuss their preferences for various carry solutions, discussing the pros and cons of different bag types for daily use and travel. They also share insights on organizing bag contents using pouches and accessories. They talk about balancing style with practicality, the importance of versatility in everyday carry items, and how their choices reflect their personal styles and needs.
High Twist: Bag it Up
