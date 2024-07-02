The Brooks Review

High Twist

High Twist: Closet Clean Out

I’m sorry mama.

In this episode, Bruce and Ben dive into the art of pruning your wardrobe, sharing their personal strategies for decluttering and refreshing their closets. They discuss a three-point system for evaluating clothing: comfort, how it feels to wear, and how it looks. The hosts explore the importance of tailoring, the versatility of certain pieces, and the value of keeping a few unique items that spark joy.

Listen here, Apple, Spotify

Ben Brooks