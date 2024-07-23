High Twist: The Low-Cost Leap

Fun show this week, appreciate all the new subscribers!

In this episode, Bruce and Ben dive into the world of wardrobe transitions and experimenting with new styles. They discuss their personal experiences with trying out new clothing items, from blazers to white denim, and offer advice on how to approach these transitions without breaking the bank. The hosts emphasize the importance of starting with lower-cost options or buying secondhand before investing in high-end pieces. They also share insights on how to know when a new style has “stuck” and when it might be time to upgrade. Throughout the conversation, they touch on the challenges of finding the right fit, the value of patience when adapting to new styles, and the pros and cons of various secondhand shopping platforms.