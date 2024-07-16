High Twist: Watch Yourself

Dive into the world of watches with Bruce and Ben as they explore the intricacies of timepieces, from affordable options to luxury brands. This episode covers everything from why watches matter in the digital age to how to choose the perfect watch for your style and budget. The hosts share their personal experiences, offer practical advice on buying watches, and discuss the cultural significance of various brands. Whether you’re a watch enthusiast or a curious beginner, this episode provides valuable insights into the art of selecting and wearing watches that complement your personal style.