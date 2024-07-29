Member Journal — 7/29/24

This week: state of AI for July; and some gear.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
Generative AI is getting really good, it’s at a spot where it doesn’t make a lot of sense to use anything other the commercial options (personally or professionally) so let’s review them.
This week: state of AI for July; and some gear.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.