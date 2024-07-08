This week: hiking backpack, clothing, and gear thoughts; some knife thoughts.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
Oh look, we can talk about hiking gear instead of fine tailored clothing.
This week: hiking backpack, clothing, and gear thoughts; some knife thoughts.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.