Member Journal — 2/16/26

This week: finding gaps and duplicates in gear, without getting mired in the minutiae.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
by
on
Using AI to parse your clothing better than you.
This week: finding gaps and duplicates in gear, without getting mired in the minutiae.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
This website makes use of affiliate links whenever possible, these links may earn the site money by clicking them.
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.