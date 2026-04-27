Member Journal — 4/27/26

This week: building extremely bespoke software with speed and low cost.
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I now have software made exactly for me, for the price of a gallon of gas.
This week: building extremely bespoke software with speed and low cost.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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