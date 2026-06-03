Gear Report — 6/3/26

This week: some new gear; and a few gems for my house remodel/woodworking adventures.
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New tools this week.
This week: some new gear; and a few gems for my house remodel/woodworking adventures.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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