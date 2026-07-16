Meermin Welted Deck Shoe

Note: this item was provided for review.

When I was offered the chance to have a review sample of Meermin’s new ‘Welted Deck Shoe’ sent over, I jumped at it. I am a huge fan of Meermin’s offerings, finding the finishing, style, and comfort of every pair I have tried to be fantastic. I am happy to say that these deck shoes are no different: great looking, well made, and comfortable.

I’ve been wearing these for several weeks now, and I would happily spend my own money on these if something were to happen to them. Let’s dive into why.

Materials & Specs

These are made using Meermin’s Flex Goodyear welt construction, which is standard Goodyear welt construction with a little twist so that the shoe requires nearly no break-in period (that’s the flex part).

These use the ‘Sway’ last from the brand. If you’ve bought others, then the sizing should be similar, as these are a medium width. This particular variant uses a Waxy Calf upper leather, a vegetable-tanned leather insole, and horsehide lining.

The sole is ‘City rubber’, which seems to be a new all-around rubber sole they are using in many variants. It’s grippy, soft, and squeak free. Even on pool decking, I’ve had no issues with slip.

These feel substantial, wear soft, and look like a high-end deck or boat shoe. The materials are well executed all around.

Wear and Style

The first thing to know about this type of shoe is that you should not be wearing them with socks or anything like that. That doesn’t mean you can’t, but that’s the general rule. As such, I’ve not worn these with socks at all.

This style works well with everything from shorts to linen pants, and holds up even with chinos and denim when balanced with the right shirts. I’ve walked half a dozen miles in a single day wearing these. I’ve attended meetings, pool parties, and everything in between wearing them.

They are fantastic. I love the style. They don’t scream ‘look at me’ in any way, but when they do catch your eye, you can’t help but notice a really nicely done shoe. They are classics, and they are executed really well.

The leather is firm and heavy, but the wearing experience is soft and comfortable. They looked so heavy that for my first wear I was very nervous and wore them for only 45 minutes, fearing a blister. Not even a single hot spot with these, even on that first wear, and with every wear after that.

They are not lightweight, but they are very flexible. The sole, as I mentioned, offers good grip, stays pretty clean looking, and doesn’t squeak when wet. I really like the sole, and it is the hidden gem on this shoe.

The color is spot on, working well as a shoe with shorts, or with denim when running your evening errands. I’ve had other pairs of boat shoes, and comparing these to them, the others seem like they are more ‘sneaker’ than loafer, and these trend a little closer to ‘loafer’ rather than sneaker, which works well to dress up a summer outfit.

As I mentioned, they are my most worn shoe since getting them, and I don’t see that changing. The open secret about this style is that it works exceedingly well with nearly everything you throw at it in the summer.

Overall

If it’s not clear yet, I am a huge fan of these shoes. Meermin executed them flawlessly and paired them with a very comfortable welt and sole, while also keeping great all-around performance in a smart package.

A true classic, done well, with excellent materials, while maintaining comfort.

What’s not to like?

Highly recommended.

Buy here, $230.