Member Journal — 9/28/26

This week: AI changed and so did how I use it.
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How I am using projects in AI systems instead of vibe-coded user specific tools.
This week: AI changed and so did how I use it.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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