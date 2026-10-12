Member Journal — 10/12/26

This week: moving my email hosting around like an idiot.
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The real question is how bad of an idea will this turn out to be.
This week: moving my email hosting around like an idiot.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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