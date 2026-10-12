The Brooks Review

Member Journal — 10/12/26

by

Ben Brooks

on

The real question is how bad of an idea will this turn out to be.

This week: moving my email hosting around like an idiot.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

This website makes use of affiliate links whenever possible, these links may earn the site money by clicking them.

Discover more from The Brooks Review

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

More posts