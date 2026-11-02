Member Journal — 11/2/26

This week: a smattering of thoughts, from phones, to tech CEOs, to 3D modeling, to clothing and wallets?
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Proton mess, Duo thoughts, and more.
This week: a smattering of thoughts, from phones, to tech CEOs, to 3D modeling, to clothing and wallets?
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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