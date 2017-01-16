iPad Productivity Report — 01/16/17 🔒

Building an iOS Workflow App

One thing I used to do a lot on my Mac was to build small apps inside Keyboard Maestro which would help me accomplish really tedious shit. That’s something which is considerably harder to do on iOS — requiring you either use Pythonista, and thus learn Python, or use Workflow and deal with a clunky UI and a limited tool set.

I’m not bitter, I’m just disappointed.

Still, I wanted to build one of these little apps this past week — both to see if I could actually build it, and secondly to help me out with a fun little idea I had. The idea was very simple: I have three different lists of things and I want to be given a random items off of the specified list. Nothing earth shattering, and something I could easily do on my Mac.

You must be a member to read the rest of this content.