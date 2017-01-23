iPad Productivity Report — 01/23/17 🔒

Some F/U

In the last iPad Report, I talked about building a small app within Workflow. One of the issues I cited was the inability to pull from something like a csv for my lists, and instead needing to build the list again inside Workflow. As I feared, I was wrong and this can be done, it’s just that — like with most things Workflow — it’s rather opaque. (Workflow needs someone working there full time explaining how to build things, they would double their sales.)

Ari Weinstein (co-founder of Workflow) reached out to me on Twitter to tell me just how to do it. He provided this sample Workflow. The Workflow pulls from iCloud Drive and then parses the text file as a list (with new items being on their own line). This should be able to work with a csv too, but I’ve modded my csv too much to test, but I did try with a text file and it was magic.

