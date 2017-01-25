It Was Not A Great Start to the Week for My iPad

Here’s how my Monday went at “the office”:

The post to Slack was after a trying for an hour to print a sheet of labels from a CSV file I had. No joke, I couldn’t do it. I downloaded a ton of apps, I even tried web services. I went to Screens to try and create a PDF file on the remote Mac mini, but would have had to install way too much software.

I was at the breaking point. I had 30+ envelopes to label and I was about to get up and grab my Wife’s MacBook Pro so I could do what I know to be an easy task. Then I stopped, realized she likely didn’t have the software and just hand wrote everything on the envelopes.

This was a disaster.

Not so much because I couldn’t do what I had set out to do, but because it should be easy to do, and in the end I wasted a ton of time before just hand writing everything.

But most of all, a day removed, I am still so frustrated by the experience. I often talk about all the good parts of using an iPad Pro as your only computer, but none of that is to say that there are not truly frustrating days.