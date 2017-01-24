The Omni Group in 2017

Ken Case:

One of the ways in which we can do that is to improve the way we interact with the apps to have a more efficient user experience. For example, we can make better use of iPad Pro’s larger screen by replacing some of the popovers in our interface with slide-in panels on the left and right (as in the screenshot above), so you don’t have to keep opening and closing them every time you want to use them. (This will debut later this year in OmniGraffle 3 and OmniOutliner 3 for iOS.)

I am so looking forward to OmniOutliner 3, I think OmniOutliner is the best product The Omni Group makes. It is also, by far the best outlining app on iOS.

But it has quite a way it can go.