45 and Staff Rethink Tactics After Stumbles

Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman, in the second paragraph of the article:

Aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the cabinet room. Visitors conclude their meetings and then wander around, testing doorknobs until finding one that leads to an exit. In a darkened, mostly empty West Wing, Mr. Trump’s provocative chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, finishes another 16-hour day planning new lines of attack.

You read that paragraph and you think, wow that’s insane, and then you read the rest of the article and you think: I wish it was just the second paragraph — that seemed better.