Brooks Review: Video

One of the things I wanted to start doing when I relaunched the membership system was to mix in some video. It just so happened I didn’t know how I would do that.

I’ve finally decided on a format, which is post-review looks at products, first looks at products before I review them, and reader Q&A. In this post is one of my first videos, a post-review look at the Filson Original Briefcase. All videos going forward will be exclusive for members.

You can find the written review here.

As with my writing, I am sure my video skills will mildly improve as time wears on. Thanks for reading and thanks for being a member.

A Note on Acessing Videos

Videos will show up in all RSS feeds, just as the iPad Productivity Reports do. However, like the linked posts, they will not show up on the main site page. You can find them and the rest of the posts in the Archive, or directly on the video page here.