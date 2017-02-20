Op-ed: Mark Zuckerberg’s manifesto is a political trainwreck

Annalee Newitz:

Despite Facebook’s commitment to globalism, here we learn that the default norms for what you view will be set not by your global interests but by “whatever the majority of people in your region selected.” Yes, you can update your settings, but if you’ve ever tried to mess with your privacy settings on Facebook you know that won’t be easy. The vast majority of people will never escape the filter bubbles of their local regions.

This sounds like a terrible idea, people already have enough trouble getting out of their own bubbles. This seems like a way of amplifying just that.