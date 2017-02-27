iPad Productivity Report — 2/27/17

This update seems to have taken a bit negative stance on the overall reporting on iPad usage, as well as an app everyone loves to tell me they love. However, this is an article I label “real talk” because someone has to say it, and that typically means: me.
Let’s Not Get Carried Away
That was my mantra this past week — as there was no shortage of publishing related to the iPad Pro and productivity. Whether it was going crazy with clipboard management, or with speculation of future hardware — let’s just not get carried away. (Though you can’t do notes with the Pencil on a Mac.)
You must be a member to read the rest of this content.