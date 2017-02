Andrew Restuccia, Marianne Levine, Nahal Toosi:

Fearing for their jobs, the employees began communicating incognito using the app Signal shortly after Trump’s inauguration. Signal, like WhatsApp and other mobile phone software, encrypts all communications, making it more difficult for hackers to gain access to them.

Hard to blame them. I should note here that of WhatsApp/Signal/iMessage — Signal is the one to trust.